Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland players get 8s despite late sucker punch at Scunthorpe
Sunderland let two points slip through their grasp after conceding a 87th-minute equaliser at Scunthorpe.
But who shone and who struggled for the Black Cats at Glanford Park? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict - scroll down and flick through our gallerty to see how each player performed.
1. Jon McLaughlin - 8
Took something very special to beat the Scot, who was in excellent form again. Made a number of good stops. 8