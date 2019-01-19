Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland players get 8s despite late sucker punch at Scunthorpe

But who shone and who struggled for the Black Cats at Glanford Park? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict - scroll down and flick through our gallerty to see how each player performed.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8 Took something very special to beat the Scot, who was in excellent form again. Made a number of good stops. 8

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Came through another tough test reasonably well. Couldnt contribute much going forward. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Very shaky on the ball and made some poor clearances in the final minutes. 6

4. Jimmy Dunne - 7 A steady debut. Aerial ability was very important and the side looked better for having a natural left-footer in that part of the pitch. 7

