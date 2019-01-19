Jon McLaughlin makes an important save against Scunthorpe.

Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland players get 8s despite late sucker punch at Scunthorpe

Sunderland let two points slip through their grasp after conceding a 87th-minute equaliser at Scunthorpe.

But who shone and who struggled for the Black Cats at Glanford Park? Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict - scroll down and flick through our gallerty to see how each player performed.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 8

Took something very special to beat the Scot, who was in excellent form again. Made a number of good stops. 8
Came through another tough test reasonably well. Couldnt contribute much going forward. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

Very shaky on the ball and made some poor clearances in the final minutes. 6

3. Tom Flanagan - 6

A steady debut. Aerial ability was very important and the side looked better for having a natural left-footer in that part of the pitch. 7

4. Jimmy Dunne - 7

