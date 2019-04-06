Phil Smith's player ratings: THREE Sunderland stars get 8s in dramatic win at Rochdale

Sunderland left it late to claim a valuable win at Rochdale - but who stood out in the 2-1 victory?

Black Cats skipper George Honeyman grabbed a late winner at Spotland Stadium, as Jack Ross' side came from behind to take all three points. Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Jon McLaughlin - 6 Nothing he could do about the goal. Dealt with crosses really well and distribution was good. 6

Luke O'Nien - 8 Irrepressible in the second half. Drove forward constantly to offer his side an outlet and got his reward when he crossed for Honeyman in the dying moments. 8

Jack Baldwin - 7 Got through a couple of sloppy early passes to play with composure. Never gave anything away in a good showing. 7

Tom Flanagan - 6 Looked uncertain at times in the second half but battled through it as his partnership with Baldwin secured another big win. 6

