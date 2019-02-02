Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Ruthless' Aiden McGeady stars but how did three Sunderland debutants fare against AFC Wimbledon?

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the victory, scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who shone and who struggled at the Stadium of Light.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Made a very good save from Wagstaff in the second half. Not tested particularly regularly in a poor game. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Adam Matthews - 6 Not able to get forward as much as he would have liked but defended resolutely and barely beaten by his winger. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Made one brilliant challenge in stoppage time and battled typically hard. Could have been more composed on the ball. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jimmy Dunne - 6 Distribution was poor but aerially good and Sunderland needed that against an opponent who relied heavily on set pieces. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more