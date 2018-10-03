Phil Smith’s player ratings: Oviedo horror show but Maguire ‘excellent’ as Sunderland seal a point

Sunderland were forced to settle for a point on home soil against Peterborough - despite some fine individual displays.

The Black Cats played arguably some of their best football of the season against Steve Evans’ side, but dropped points after a moment of madness from Bryan Oviedo saw him given his marching orders.

But while the result wasn’t as hoped, there were several standout performances within Jack Ross’ side - with two summer signings coming in for particularly high praise from our man Phil Smith.

