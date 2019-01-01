Phil Smith's player ratings: Josh Maja 'terrific' for Sunderland in Blackpool victory

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the 1-0 win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who impressed.

Jon McLaughlin - 7 A couple of good blocks, distribution was very good and commanded his area well enough. Solid showing. 7

Luke O'Nien - 6 Battled really hard and despite coming under a lot of pressure in the second half, stood firm and gave little away. 6

Jack Baldwin - 7 Brilliant pass to help open the pitch up for the opener and made a crucial clearance in the second half. Gave little away. 7

Tom Flanagan - 7 Some crucial challenges throughout and looked far more certain defensively than he has done recently. 7

