Phil Smith's player ratings: Josh Maja 'terrific' for Sunderland in Blackpool victory
Sunderland got back to winning ways at Blackpool courtesy of Josh Maja's solitary goal at Bloomfield Road - but how did each player perform?
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the 1-0 win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see who impressed.
1. Jon McLaughlin - 7
A couple of good blocks, distribution was very good and commanded his area well enough. Solid showing. 7
jpimedia
2. Luke O'Nien - 6
Battled really hard and despite coming under a lot of pressure in the second half, stood firm and gave little away. 6
jpimedia
3. Jack Baldwin - 7
Brilliant pass to help open the pitch up for the opener and made a crucial clearance in the second half. Gave little away. 7
jpimedia
4. Tom Flanagan - 7
Some crucial challenges throughout and looked far more certain defensively than he has done recently. 7
jpimedia
View more