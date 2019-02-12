Phil Smith's player ratings: How Will Grigg rated on his home debut as Sunderland stars receive mixed marks
Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Blackpool as their promotion push took another twist - but how did their players rate?
Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the stalemate at the Stadium of Light, and it's a mixed back across the board after more dropped points on home soil. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Blackpool:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Had precious little to do but had no chance of stopping Armand Gnanduillets fine drive from distance. 6