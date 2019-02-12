Phil Smith's player ratings: How Will Grigg rated on his home debut as Sunderland stars receive mixed marks

Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the stalemate at the Stadium of Light, and it's a mixed back across the board after more dropped points on home soil. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Blackpool:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Had precious little to do but had no chance of stopping Armand Gnanduillets fine drive from distance. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Brought back into the side at right back but lacked the attacking threat he offered during his previous stint in that role. Some good defensive moments in a steady display. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jack Baldwin - 7 Deserved his goal. Play on the ball can frustrate but he kept trying to make something happen and should have a brilliant assist when Grigg somehow fired wide. Defender well. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jimmy Dunne - 6 Has really settled into life at Sunderland and looked very resolute again here. Won everything in the air. 6 Getty Buy a Photo

View more