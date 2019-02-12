Will Grigg struggled on his home debut for Sunderland

Phil Smith's player ratings: How Will Grigg rated on his home debut as Sunderland stars receive mixed marks

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Blackpool as their promotion push took another twist - but how did their players rate?

Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the stalemate at the Stadium of Light, and it's a mixed back across the board after more dropped points on home soil. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats against Blackpool:

Had precious little to do but had no chance of stopping Armand Gnanduillets fine drive from distance. 6

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6

Had precious little to do but had no chance of stopping Armand Gnanduillets fine drive from distance. 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Brought back into the side at right back but lacked the attacking threat he offered during his previous stint in that role. Some good defensive moments in a steady display. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 6

Brought back into the side at right back but lacked the attacking threat he offered during his previous stint in that role. Some good defensive moments in a steady display. 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Deserved his goal. Play on the ball can frustrate but he kept trying to make something happen and should have a brilliant assist when Grigg somehow fired wide. Defender well. 7

3. Jack Baldwin - 7

Deserved his goal. Play on the ball can frustrate but he kept trying to make something happen and should have a brilliant assist when Grigg somehow fired wide. Defender well. 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Has really settled into life at Sunderland and looked very resolute again here. Won everything in the air. 6

4. Jimmy Dunne - 6

Has really settled into life at Sunderland and looked very resolute again here. Won everything in the air. 6
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4