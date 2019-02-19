Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Exceptional' Grant Leadbitter and forwards score highly as Sunderland claim dramatic Gillingham victory
Sunderland did it the hard way as they battled to victory over Gillingham - but how did their players rate in the triumph?
Goals from Lee Cattermole, Tom Flanagan, Will Grigg and Aiden McGeady handed the Black Cats victory, but defensive demons came back to haunt Jack Ross' side as they once again looked fragile at the back. But which individuals shone - and struggled - for Sunderland against Gillingham? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated their performances:
1. Jon McLaughlin - 6
Little he could do about either goal but generally less commanding than usual and distribution was uncertain. 6