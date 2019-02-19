Phil Smith's player ratings: 'Exceptional' Grant Leadbitter and forwards score highly as Sunderland claim dramatic Gillingham victory

Goals from Lee Cattermole, Tom Flanagan, Will Grigg and Aiden McGeady handed the Black Cats victory, but defensive demons came back to haunt Jack Ross' side as they once again looked fragile at the back. But which individuals shone - and struggled - for Sunderland against Gillingham? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated their performances:

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Little he could do about either goal but generally less commanding than usual and distribution was uncertain. 6

2. Luke O'Nien - 7 Struggled defensively in the first half and positioning was poor. But showed in the second why Ross keeps picking him by breaking into the box and winning two crucial penalties. 7

3. Jimmy Dunne - 6 Looked uncertain on occasions but came through those nervy moments. 6

4. Tom Flanagan - 6 Great header for Sunderlands second, his first goal for the club. Involved in Gillinghams opener but had to intervene as Eaves prepared to strike. A decent return to the side. 6

