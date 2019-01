Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Stadium of Light - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Robbin Ruiter - 6 Had little to do but swept up well and made no errors in his distribution. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Alim Ozturk - 8 For the second successive Checkatrade game he was excellent. Strolled through it, showing poise on the ball and making some good challenges. 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jack Baldwin - 6 Kept it simple and was rarely troubled. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Adam Matthews - 6 An encouraging and useful run-out after a spell on the sidelines with injury. Not as great an attacking threat as usual but let nothing past him. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

