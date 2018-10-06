Phil Smith’s player ratings: ‘Class’ of Jon McLaughlin shows as ten-man Sunderland seal memorable win

Sunderland have closed the gap on the League One leaders after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bradford City.

Goals from Josh Maja and Jack Baldwin were enough for the Black Cats to seal victory - although Jack Ross’ side were forced to play the final twenty minutes with ten men after Max Power saw red.

Jon McLaughlin then pulled off some more heroics, saving Jack Payne’s penalty, before Sunderland held on to seal a vital three points.

But who stood out for the Wearsiders in another away day success? Our man Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings, with special praise reserved for a trio of summer signings.

Click the link above and flick through our gallery to see who shone - and struggled - for the Black Cats.