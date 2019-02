Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings following the match - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Made a very good stop just before half time and could do nothing about the quite brilliant penalty from Billy Kee. Commanded his box very well. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Luke O'Nien - 6 Got forward whenever possible and battled throughout, but made little impression. Unlucky that a fine cross was somehow turned wide by Wyke early in the second half. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jimmy Dunne - 5 Struggled to contain the Accrington strikeforce, with Smyth getting a lot of joy down the left. Distribution was erratic. 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jack Baldwin - 5 Dived in too quickly to give away a penalty and his confidence was shaken after that. Looked uncertain throughout. 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more