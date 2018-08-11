Phil Smith’s player ratings as Sunderland settle for a point at Luton

Have your say

Sunderland were pegged back in the second half as they were denied three points at Luton - but who stood out for the Black Cats?

Josh Maja’s goal on the stroke of half-time had handed the Black Cats the lead in a tough encounter.

But Matty Pearson levelled just after the hour mark to ensure that the spoils were shared at Kenilworth Road.

There were some good performances from Sunderland however, with the new boys shining once again.

