Phil Smith’s player ratings as poor performances see Sunderland lose at Burton

Sunderland’s unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt end at Burton Albion.

After a dire first half performance, Jack Ross’ side rallied after the break but it wasn’t enough to take anything from the game.

Chris Maguire did find the net for Sunderland with a fine strike, but first half goals from Jamie Allen and Kyle McFadzean handed the Brewers the three points.

Our man Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on the individual performances - and unsurprisingly there were some low ratings dished out.

Click the link above to flick through our gallery and see which players struggled and who shone for the Black Cats.