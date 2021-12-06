That’s after the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Oxford United on Wearside last Saturday.

Phil Parkinson eyes former Sunderland ‘target’

Joe Pigott of Ipswich Town and Jairo Riedewald of Crystal Palace battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match.

National League side Wrexham are targetting Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott in January.

The Welsh club are looking to bolster their promotion hopes as the club looks to cement in the EFL.

And a report from Football League World claims that ex-AFC Wimbledon man Pigott is a transfer target for the club.

Pigott was said to be on Sunderland’s wishlist over the summer with speculation linking him with a move to the Stadium of Light.

The 28-year-old opted to join Ipswich Town as the Tractor Boys undertook a massive summer rebuilding project under Paul Cook.

But Cook was sacked earlier in the week with Pigott having only made six appearances this term, scoring one goal and adding one assist

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and managed by former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing January additions

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be considering a move for Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels this January.

That’s according to Yorkshire Live.

Darren Moore is eager to strengthen his options in defence options.

Wednesday’s squad is currently depleted with Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson injured.

Ruffels, 28, has struggled to break into Huddersfield Town’s first team so far this campaign.

