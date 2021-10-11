Rodwell stepped down as Sunderland’s chief executive officer in February following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover at the Stadium of Light and just eight months in the role.

After his departure at Sunderland was confirmed, Rodwell thanked former owner Stewart Donald for the opportunity.

“It was an honour to be appointed CEO of such an iconic club and I will always be grateful for the opportunity Stewart Donald gave me,” said Rodwell. “I also want to thank the board and staff at SAFC for the support they have given me during some exceptionally difficult times.

Former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell.

"It will always be a sadness that I did not get to experience a full and buzzing Stadium of Light as CEO – but the supporters who I have met during my time in the city have only reaffirmed what a wonderful support base the club is so fortunate to have.

"I am in no doubt that with control being transferred to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, whose family have a stellar track record in football club ownership, those fans can look forward to a bright future.”

Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to thank Jim for the support that he has given me during the sale process.

"His integrity and professionalism have been much in evidence, and the good leadership he has displayed in maintaining the stability of the club during the Covid-19 pandemic should also be recognised. We all wish him well for the future.”

Rodwell will replace Peterborough’s long-serving chief executive Bob Symns, who announced his retirement last week.

Posh have invited applications for the job of permanent CEO.

