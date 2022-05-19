Peterborough owner’s clear message to Sunderland over Marcus Maddison deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh's chairman has ruled out Sunderland nabbing Marcus Maddison once again.

The 25-year-old Durham-born winger has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light with Black Cats fans keen for the deal to happen.

And his recent social media activities prompted renewed speculation over whether Jack Ross could persuade the England C international to swap Cambridgeshire for Wearside.

Maddison, a boyhood Sunderland fan, still has family in the North East and recently spoke on Instagram about looking forward to coming back home to celebrate his dad’s 60th birthday.

The former Newcastle United youth player even teased Sunderland fans on social media over the possibility of a transfer to the Stadium of Light - causing speculation around the mooted switch to grow.

However, when responding to a Peterborough fan’s question on the potential sale of Maddison to Sunderland, MacAnthony said: “Sunderland fans need to forget it” (the deal).

The Peterborough chairman then went on to claim that members of Sunderland’s hierarchy didn’t ‘rate Marcus at all’, and implored Posh fans to ‘trust’ him on the speculation.

The comments follow last week’s speculation, where MacAnthony said the club ‘aren’t selling Marcus Maddison’.

Sunderland have been interested in the former Gateshead man for some time, with Ross having enquired about securing the winger’s services last summer.

But MacAnthony claimed talks stalled due to ‘nonsense’ questions over the player’s off-field reputation.

Maddison went on to hit 12 goals in all competitions while a lack of firepower saw Sunderland fail to achieve promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Ross has yet to add to his squad this summer, though a number of players have been released.