Peterborough chairman reacts to Steve Evans' controversial decision to sell Jack Baldwin

Darragh MacAnthony says he has no regrets over selling Jack Baldwin to promotion rivals Sunderland.

Baldwin has excelled on Wearside after his cut-price £250,000 move from Peterborough United in the summer.

Sunderland leapfrogged Posh into an automatic promotion spot in the League One table at the weekend as Baldwin helped them to a fourth successive clean sheet.

Peterborough, meanwhile, lost 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers to slip to third.

Many Posh fans have reacted with bemusement to the club's decision to get rid of club captain Baldwin, who they bought from Hartlepool United.

However, MacAnthony says he has no regrets and that he backed manager Steve Evans' decision.

He tweeted: "I'm glad to see JB showing the talent we paid £500k for when he was 20 and happy for him/his family as he is a top class human being.

"Managers make those those decisions & we had to back the Gaffer as is football. So no point in having any regrets in this game or you'd go mad."

Baldwin has forged a strong central defensive partnership with Tom Flanagan in recent weeks since Glenn Loovens picked up a hamstring injury.

The Swede could come back into contention this weekend against Port Vale, however, while Flanagan may miss out the following weekend if he is called up by Northern Ireland and Sunderland decide to play their game against Wycombe Wanderers.