Peter Reid set for Stadium of Light return - as he runs the rule over Sunderland's new regime

Peter Reid says he is looking forward to seeing Jack Ross’s Sunderland team in action when the Black Cats take on Wycombe Wanderers next week.

The former Sunderland manager will be a guest at the game following a book launch at the Stadium of Light on Friday night, (tickets for the book launch can be bought here).

Former Sunderland Echo sports writer Graeme Anderson has once again teamed up with club historian Rob Mason and award-winning author Lance Hardy to produce Tales From the Red and Whites 3: The Managers.

And he says he has heard nothing but good things about the Scot who has taken over the hot seat he occupied from 1995-2002.

He told the Echo: “It will be good to be up there watching Sunderland play without the pressure of being in the dugout!

“And it’ll be great to be back at the Stadium of Light because the club and the ground and the fans have been such a big part of my life.

“Everything I’ve heard about what Jack Ross is doing at the club has been good and I admire him for what he’s done so far.

“I have to admit I’m keen to see his Sunderland side for myself and how he’s got them going again.

“Sunderland and Everton are always the first two results I look for every week and I still keep tabs on things but there’s nothing like being there and being able to watch the whole game and form your own opinions.

“I know the goalkeeper has been exceptional, that the teams has goals in it and that the team spirit - which is so important - seems to be coming back.

“But I’m particularly interested in seeing a lot of the younger players who have been coming through and seeing what they’re capable of.”

Reid will join fellow former manager Malcolm Crosby at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening, November 16th, for the launch of new book ‘The Managers’ - which looks at Sunderland Football Club through the eyes of six managers, Reid, Crosby, Ken Knighton, Lawrie McMenemy, Gus Poyet and Simon Grayson.

Reid said: “It’s a special club and I always enjoy going back - the fans are always great with me and I appreciate that.

“I had good times and bad times but the good times massively outweighed the bad and during the times when we were flying, it was unbelievable.

“When I look back on my time at the club now, I always go back to where we started -: fourth from bottom in the Second Division and every chance of going down, to leaving the club fourth from bottom in the Premier and every chance of staying up.

“I started at Roker Park and the Charlie Hurley Centre and by the time I left, the club had a magnificent new ground and new Academy delivered during a period which made big spending difficult.

“I can live with that.”

Tickets for the book launch can be bought here.