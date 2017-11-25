Peter Reid explains why Chris Coleman is a good appointment for Sunderland and discusses Kevin Phillips’ management prospects

Peter Reid believes Chris Coleman is an excellent appointment for Sunderland and will help to restore the squad’s confidence.

The Sunderland legend was back in the city to sign copies of his recently released autobiography, Cheer Up Peter Reid.

Coleman will take charge of his second game as Black Cats boss away to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon, and Reid says he believes the Welshman could be the main to revive the ailing club.

Reid spent seven years in charge of Sunderland, winning two promotions and securing two seventh placed finishes in the Premier League.

His first season, like Coleman’s, was dominated by a fight to keep the club from dropping into the third division, something Reid believes Coleman is more than capable of achieving.

He said: “He’s a pal of mine Cookie [Chris Coleman] and he has great enthusiasm for the game, a great personality and I’m sure he’ll get the players going.

“He’ll get the confidence in the players which they need at this moment in time.

“Like anyone else in that position they need to get a few results and hopefully he’s the man to do it and I think that he will be.”

Reid also said that Kevin Phillips is doing a ‘good job’ as he sets out on his own coaching career.

Phillips was an iconic figure in Reid’s most successful side, famously winning the European Golden Boot for his Premier League goalscoring exploits.

Phillips was heavily linked with the managerial vacancy on Wearside both in the summer and following the recent departure of Simon Grayson.

The former England striker is currently part of Gary Rowett’s backroom staff at Derby County, where he has worked under a number of managers including Steve McClaren, Nigel Pearson and Paul Clement.

He has also spent time coaching at Leicester City since his retirement.

Reid said: “Kevin’s doing a good job on the coaching side.

“I’ve spoken to him once or twice about things.

“He was a brilliant goalscorer for this football club but a new manager is in place now and the club needs support, the players need support and I’m sure the supporters will do that.”

Cheer Up Peter Reid, hardback and ebook, is available now.