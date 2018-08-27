Perfectionist Jack Ross has set his Sunderland players this challenge

Perfectionist Jack Ross has eyes on top spot in League One after three wins in a week saw Sunderland climb into the automatic promotion places.

Against AFC Wimbledon, Sunderland had to come from behind for the second successive game, Lee Cattermole’s brace sealing a brilliant win.

Sunderland have moved into the automatic promotion places after a good week.

It has been a superb seven days for Sunderland, with three straight wins seeing the Black Cats climb to second - two points behind early pacesetters Peterborough United.

On moving into the automatic promotion places, Ross said: “You just want to go top and stay there.

“It sounds very simple but winning habits are good ones and we’re getting that at the minute. We just have to continue.

“The nature of this league is new to me in terms of the number of games and it’ll probably take a bit longer before it settles down completely but it’s nice to put ourselves in that position.”

Sunderland started the week with a thumping 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United at the Stadium of Light, as comfortable a three points as they come.

That was followed by a midweek 4-1 victory at Gillingham, with Sunderland remaining at their southern base ahead of the trip to Kingsmeadow.

Given the hard-fought nature of the victory against the Dons, was this more satisfying than the thrashing of Scunthorpe?

Ross said: “Every game for me, when we win it, you get the same feeling of satisfaction.

“I probably never enjoy the games that much because I’m always looking for perfection. I’ve always been like that.

“In the Scunthorpe game and against AFC Wimbledon there are always things we can do better – and I can do better as well in terms of my choices and what we do.

“I’m always pleased for the people at the club – I’m pleased for the players and the supporters.

“They’re the ones that really do it. My prep’s done during the week with little bits and pieces on a matchday.

“Supporters help drive us on and the players are the ones that go onto the pitch and have to react. I’m more satisfied for them.”

Sunderland were backed by a sold-out away following of 727 in a crowd of 4,848 at Kingsmeadow, with wild scenes of celebration at the end.