'Perfect replacement for Josh Maja': What Sunderland fans are saying about Will Grigg and the January transfer window

Sunderland's transfer window went down to the wire - but after an anxious wait the Black Cats finally got their man.

Will Grigg has joined Jack Ross' side from Wigan on a three-and-a-half year deal and fans can't wait to see him in action.

Grigg became Sunderland's fifth signing of the window after the deal was officially completed this morning.

On a busy transfer deadline day, the Black Cats also brought in Lewis Morgan and Kazaiah Sterling on loan from Celtic and Tottenham respectively.

Here's what some supporters are saying about their new signing and the window as a whole:

@peterjames73: Think we've had a strong window and brought in some very good players for this level. Would have a liked a big strong target man alongside Grigg but nonetheless a good window. #SAFC

@adamreeek: Perfect replacement for maja, looks clinical and scores all types of goals in the box

@RossCheal10: After Losing Maja you can't knock the players we've brought in, haven't even heard of Sterling but as a replacement for Sinclair it's a decent Gamble And Grigg as Maja's replacement goes without saying, Hopefully 3 points tomorrow and get this show on the road

@KennaSAFC: Grigg has redeemed the window, not sure about the spurs youngun but we'll see.

@adamguest: Lewis Morgan, Grant Leadbitter and Will Grigg are fantastic. Dunne is potentially also. Sterling an unknown but can't be worse than Sinclair. We set out to sign our first choice striker, midfielder and defender and we did it. Losing Maja a blow - but kept everyone else. Brilliant

@jakeyholyoak: Big statement of intent signing Grigg like, we needed that after disappointment of Maja going, fingers crossed it’s enough to get us up

@Gumazz92: League One and Checkatrade Trophy double incoming x

@DavidNunn73: Completely feared the worst for us but that Grigg signing is mint. Him and the other few lads who’ve joined this window should make the world of difference this season.

@bricarter82: @stewartdonald3 Bravo! Pulled the rabbit out the hat! You have done everything you said you would do for our club! Said judge you after the window.... And you have came up trumps! Well done you and CM.. .. leadbitter,Morgan,Sterling,dunne and Grigg

@DeclanWelch: After leadbitter signed @stewartdonald3 promised 2 strikers and one other player. He delivered and got our number one target! The price for Grigg isn’t perfect but we had to pay it simple as that! Well done and thank you