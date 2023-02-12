Paul Ince has spat with BBC reporter after Reading's loss to Sunderland in Championship
Paul Ince’s Reading were defeated by Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Patrick Roberts scored the games only goal in the second half to hand Tony Mowbray’s men the win at the Stadium of Light after Reading had been somewhat economical with their use of time during throw-ins and set-pieces during the clash.
That led BBC reporter and Look North presenter Jeff Brown to question Royals boss Ince on his side’s tactics with the ex-England, Manchester United and Liverpool legend seemingly unhappy at the line of questioning. Here’s what was said in full:
Brown: “It was a pretty grim game to watch.”
Ince: “You shouldn’t be here then should you if it was that grim. What are you doing here if it’s that grim?
Brown: It’s my job to come and watch. I’m guessing you don’t play like that every week do you? Is it just because Sunderland have a lot of technicians and you were trying to nullify them?”
Ince: “I think if you had actually done your research you would have seen a lot of ChamInceonship games like this. That’s the way it is. That’s the bottom line.”
Brown: “I’ve not seen many like that. A lot of time-wasting in League One but this is probably the worst game I’ve seen here this season.”
Ince: “Here? Okay. What do you want me to answer? What are you saying?”
Brown: “I’m saying was it because Sunderland have a lot of quality players that you tried to kill the game?”
Ince: “What do you mean kill the game? How can you kill the game if we’re not winning? When was we time-wasting?”
Brown: “Someone takes so long to take a throw-in!”
Ince: “Does that make it grim then? Because we’re time-wasting?”
Brown: “Pretty grim for anyone watching, yeah.”
Ince: “Why would we be time-wasting if we were getting beat?”
Brown: “Well, you sped up after that. I was just saying that from a neutral’s point of view…”
Ince: “No, from your point of view. Not neutral. Nobody else has said it apart from you.”
Brown: “I’m the only one that spoke up, maybe.”