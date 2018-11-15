Paul Bryson hails Sunderland U18s after FA Youth Cup win over Oldham

Have your say

Paul Bryson praised his Sunderland under-18s side following their progression to the third round of the FA Youth Cup after a 4-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

Connor Slack fired the Young Black Cats in front after 19 minutes, Dan Neil scoring again moments later.

Connor Slack wheels away in celebration. Pics: Luke Nickerson

Oldham captain Harry Norris pulled one back seconds after the half-time interval, but goals from Ryan Leonard and a second from Slack set up a third-round tie at Goodison Park against Everton.

Slack missed a late penalty for his hat-trick, but it was only a minor blip on an excellent evening for the Sunderland youngsters.

“It’s a great reward to play against Everton at Goodison Park,” said Bryson.

“The cup is a different kettle of fish to the league, which is more about development – we set out to win and go as far as we can

“I was pleased with our tough tackling, when there was a challenge in there to be won we challenged well.

“We hunted around those second and third balls.”

Midfielder Neil and winger Leonard both travelled to Morecombe for Jack Ross’ senior squadon Tuesday, but were restored to a under-18s side which dominated Oldham from the start.

“It was really pleasing, we did our homework on Oldham, watching them the last three or four games,” Bryson said.

“We pressed well out of possession and in possession we were smashing.

“We switched the ball well and played through the thirds and ultimately created chances and scored four goals.”