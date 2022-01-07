Patrick Roberts and Frederik Alves latest as ex-Sunderland man Bali Mumba signs for Peterborough United
Lee Johnson is hopeful of more additions before the end of the month.
That’s after Sunderland completed their first January signing this week following the arrival of teenage tight-back Trai Hume
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in multiple positions, with a new striker the priority to provide support for Ross Stewart.
Johnson also expects a few players to leave on loan, while talks over Frederik Alves’ future have been delayed after the West Ham loanee tested positive for Covid-19.
Sunderland have returned multiple positive tests, meaning Saturday’s game at Wycombe is at risk.
We’ll have all the latest news, transfer talk and more throughout the day: