Patrick Roberts and Frederik Alves latest as ex-Sunderland man Bali Mumba signs for Peterborough United

That’s after Sunderland completed their first January signing this week following the arrival of teenage tight-back Trai Hume

The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in multiple positions, with a new striker the priority to provide support for Ross Stewart.

Johnson also expects a few players to leave on loan, while talks over Frederik Alves’ future have been delayed after the West Ham loanee tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC live transfer blog.

Sunderland have returned multiple positive tests, meaning Saturday’s game at Wycombe is at risk.

We’ll have all the latest news, transfer talk and more throughout the day:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.