Passion, power, pace: Watch Jerome Sinclair's first Sunderland goal frame-by-frame

After a frustrating start to his Sunderland career, Jerome Sinclair took his chance in the 2-2 draw with Peterborough last night.

The on-loan Watford striker led the line admirably at the Stadium of Light, and scored his first goal in a red and white shirt with a fine finish in the second half.

Jerome Sinclair celebrates his goal against Peterborough.

Sinclair, 22, showed great skill to control Chris Magurie's cross, before spinning past Posh defender Rhys Bennett and rifling the ball into the net.

Watch our frame-by-frame video of the goal which put the Black Cats 2-1 up on the night, including the passionate celebrations which followed.