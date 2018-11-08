Papy Djilobodji breaks silence after Sunderland exit

Papy Djilobodji has broken his silence after Sunderland reached an agreement to end his disastrous Wearside spell.

Sunderland served notice his contract was to be terminated in September after the centre-back finally returned from being AWOL.

Papy Djilobodji

The £8million flop - signed from Chelsea by David Moyes - appealed that decision and the case was due to be decided in the courts until the club announced on Wednesday teatime that an agreement had been struck to spell the end of Djilobodji's time on Wearside.

Within hours of the announcement, the defender took to Instagram - it was his first post since April 19.

He wrote: "Alhamdouli Ilah. Always believe in God!!! Thank you so much for everything God."

Djilobodji had been given leave of absence for the month of July to secure a move away from Wearside but that did not materialise and then failed to return to the Academy of Light in August.

When he eventually returned in September, the club said he ‘comprehensively failed’ a fitness test.

Djilobodji will not be able to sign for a new club until January, as he becomes a free agent after the closing of the summer window.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji for his departure, his employment having terminated on 21 September 2018.”

It is a boost for Sunderland who had expected and budgeted for the players to leave long before now.