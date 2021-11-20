While Ipswich dominated possession in the second half, Lee Johnson’s side opened the scoring when Luke O’Nien headed home Alex Pritchard’s corner five minutes from time.

Aiden McGeady then doubled the Black Cats’ lead in stoppage-time after the hosts were awarded a controversial penalty.

Here’s what some fans made of the match.

@Philip_RJ89: We probably played about twenty minutes of decent football in that game, and we emerged with a victory and a clean sheet. A huge victory for Johnson and the players, and we’ve got a chance to build another good run and get ourselves back into the promotion picture.

@HarryCook__: Great result but don’t let the scoreline put you off that it was another shocking performance

@dpgroves6: Massive #SAFC win that hardly looked likely! Rode our luck, but that was so needed, and that's the stat that counts! 2-0

@lewygsafc: Poor performance, but we'll take that result! A couple of bright spells but not much. Hopefully that stops the rot and acts as a confidence builder for the lads to push on now and go on another good run! Still in a good position as well! HA'WAY THE LADS!!

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has a shot against Ipswich.

@CarlDorward: Much-needed win but that just papers over the cracks. Tactically rotten. Playing like that isn’t going to get us out of this league and we haven’t improved since any of them away day drubbings

@sparkymarc23: Much-needed win, but the attacking aspect of our performances requires significant improvement. Ipswich looked like a side who are only capable of scoring one type of goal. Am I confident LJ will take us up? No, absolutely not. Am I delighted we won? Yes.

@76skelly: Poor game but a massively welcome three points. Harsh to lose 2-0 but Ipswich passed the ball and did nothing in front of goal bar Hoff’s save. Fair play to O’Nien for sticking to his role and getting a goal. Thought Wright had a canny game to be fair

@joey__burton__: Words cannot describe just how important that win could be, really

