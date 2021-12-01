Papa John's Trophy: Draw details for Sunderland, Oldham, Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town, Exeter City and Portsmouth & Co

The draw, which will be carried out at the Coventry Building Society Arena, will get underway at full time following Coventry City’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion (KO 12.30pm).

Sunderland face Oldham at home tonight with the winner progressing into the draw, Lee Johnson’s men will be hoping to continue an uplift in form which has seen them win two out of their last three games, although that does include the struggling draw against 10-man Shrewsbury Town.

Despite last year’s Wembley success, an injury crisis coupled with a desire for a stronger promotion push this year may see Johnson opt for a rotated side against his former team.

Sunderland are back in action tonight.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips will be joined by former Coventry City striker Jay Bothroyd to carry out the draw.

Phillips is well known for his exploits with the Black Cats and the Baggies, while Bothroyd found the net over 150 times in his 20-year career.

The draw remains split into Northern and Southern sections with 16 clubs involved, although Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town, Exeter City and Portsmouth will all be in the draw due to their Round of 32 ties having not been played.

The draw for the next round will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football.

The Round of 16 will be played in the week commencing January 3.

