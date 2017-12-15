Paddy McNair ruled out of Fulham test as Sunderland boss provides full injury update

Paddy McNair has been ruled out of the Fulham game as he continues to feel the effects of a groin injury.

Sunderland’s central midfield options have been hit with Lee Cattermole to serve a one game ban for the game at the Stadium of Light after seeing red against Wolves.

Chris Coleman revealed McNair returned to training earlier this week but he won’t make the game.

Didier Ndong is back training after a knee injury but Coleman says he is not ready to play a “huge part” and will likely start on the bench.

Sunderland are also without Jack Rodwell, Billy Jones, Bryan Oviedo and Lamine Kone while Duncan Watmore (knee) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) are both long term injury victims.

“Paddy McNair is not going to make it, he trained at the start of the week but still felt his groin a bit,” said Coleman.

“He is still feeling it. We will be without him. Bryan Oviedo is a few weeks yet, Billy Jones could join in next week but won’t be ready to be involved in the game.

“He could join in the training.

“Jonny and Duncan are long term, Lamine will be another four to five weeks.

“Didier Ndong has trained well this week, he is not ready to play a huge part in the game just yet but could figure albeit not for very long ideally.

“Jack Rodwell has been training hard and could join in next week. We will monitor that with his hamstring.”

Callum McManaman is back after serving a one-game ban.

Coleman added: “If you can play well and win, great, ideally that is what you want but sometimes you don’t play well but it is how you cope with that and how resistant and resilient you are.

“Just getting something out of the game, sticking to the game plan like we did at Wolves and players being street smart on the pitch, not just running around which may look good on the eye but you just get picked off.

“The guys did their jobs well at Wolves and we got a good point, many people wouldn’t have given us a chance, especially being down to ten men.

“It was testament to the players for showing that grit. It is not just about talent. You have to pick points up on an ugly day when it is not all going your way.

“Those points make the difference.”