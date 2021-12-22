The 18-year-old was part of the academy at Peterborough United and was on trial at Middlesbrough earlier this year.

It has also been reported that Gyimah has attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the last 12 months, while German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have been linked with him.

But after a successful trial at Sunderland, the wideman will now link up with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor’s under-23 squad for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

Nicky Gyimah will join up with Sunderland's under-23s side.

After putting pen to paper, Gyimah told the club’s website: “Signing for Sunderland is a massive moment for myself and my family, of course.

“I would like to think I can bring pace, directness and leadership to the side. When I got the opportunity to come here, I definitely felt that having trained and kept myself fit over the past few months, I am now fully ready to get straight into action.

“I’m hugely thankful for the opportunity and the faith shown in me, and I’m looking forward to getting started here.”

Gyimah’s transfer is subject to all regulatory processes but the winger should be in contention to play for the under-23 side in the new year.

The team's next match will come against Leeds United in the Premier League Cup on Wednesday, January 5.

The young Black Cats will then host Reading at Eppleton CW in Premier League 2, Division 2, on Monday January 10.

