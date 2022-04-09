Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil had to say about today’s opponents.

“They’re a good side, they are where they are on merit.

“They’re right up there in terms of goalscoring in the division so we understand that they’re a good team and that they will bring a threat.

“We went to watch them against Morecambe and they deserved to win the game, but they didn’t and that shows you how difficult this league can be.

“The performance merited three points so we know that it is going to be a tough match for us, and we will have to play as well as we can.

“I anticipate a team which I think will throw caution to the wind. I think they’ll go for it, Karl’s teams are naturally attacking anyway, they never really set up to be defensive.

“You can see that they’re well coached and that they have good players, so I think it’ll make for an entertaining game.

“They’ve fluctuated between a back three and a back four of late so they could do either, which we’ll be equipped to deal with.