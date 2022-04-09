Oxford United vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Alex Pritchard misses out and Alex Neil makes three changes at the Kassam Stadium
Sunderland face fellow play-off contenders Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have just six games remaining as they try to secure a place in the top six – and are unbeaten in seven matches.
Oxford are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.
Karl Robinson’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Morecambe but are the top scorers in League One.
- Sunderland XI: Patterson Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Matete, Clarke, Roberts, Broadhead Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Batth, Embleton, Neil, O’Nien
- Oxford XI: Stevens, Long, Moore, McNally, Brown, Kane, Bodin, Brannagan, Sykes, Holland, Taylor
- Subs: Eastwood, Willians, Forde, McGuane, Whyte, Seddon, Winnall
No Alex Pritchard in the squad
So it’s three changes for Sunderland from the side which started against Gillingham last time out.
Lynden Gooch, Jay Matete and Nathan Broadhead are the players who have been recalled, with Luke O’Nien and Danny Batth dropping to the bench.
Alex Pritchard isn’t in the squad after playing 69 minutes last weekend. You would have to think he has an injury issue.
It looks like the Black Cats will switch back to a back three and wing-backs this afternoon, with Carl Winchester and Dennis Cirkin playing alongside Bailey Wright at the back.
How the hosts will start
How Sunderland will start
The Sunderland squad have arrived
The Kassam Stadium
What the table looks like
Here’s what the League One table looks like ahead of today’s matches.
Today’s League One fixtures
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
Predicted Oxford XI: Stevens, Williams, McNally, Long, Brown, Brannagan, Kane, Sykes, Whyte, Taylor, Holland
Robinson on Sunderland
And here’s what Oxford boss Karl Robinson has had to say about Sunderland.
“They’re an incredible club, a club we’ve been competing with at the top of the table for a while now.
“We look at these teams and think we belong on the same pitch, these are the games you want to be competing in.”
Robinson added: “They’ve got unbelievable players in big areas and we’re under no illusions of how difficult it’s going to be.
“They’ve probably got one of the most exciting front fours in the league, people who have played at the top level who have gone for big money.
“You know on any given day they can turn a team over.
“They’re very strong, very structured and very settled team at the moment.
“You don’t see many changes and that gives them tremendous balance.
“But because he’s a good coach you can coach against it, and that’s something I look forward to.”
How the hosts are shaping up
Oxford are a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, following back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Morecambe.
Recent results may not tell the whole story, though.
To find out more, we caught up with James Roberts, senior sports reporter at the Oxford Mail, to get the inside track:
Here’s what he had to say about the U’s form:
“Anyone who watched the games against Plymouth and Morecambe will be baffled at how United came away pointless. They were on top during the first half at Home Park, not an easy feat against a team who are so strong on their own turf. Unfortunately, the U’s missed some big chances – and saw a penalty decision brought back for a controversial offside call – and lost their way a little after the break.
“United dominated against Morecambe, with more than 70 per cent possession and 20 shots, but again couldn’t score the goals to reflect their control. They were unlucky in that home goalkeeper Trevor Carson made two wonder saves, but equally they had to be more ruthless.
“The U’s are the highest scorers in League One so it’s hard to keep them out, but two clean sheets in 18 games shows they can be vulnerable defensively.”
Neil on Oxford
Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil had to say about today’s opponents.
“They’re a good side, they are where they are on merit.
“They’re right up there in terms of goalscoring in the division so we understand that they’re a good team and that they will bring a threat.
“We went to watch them against Morecambe and they deserved to win the game, but they didn’t and that shows you how difficult this league can be.
“The performance merited three points so we know that it is going to be a tough match for us, and we will have to play as well as we can.
“I anticipate a team which I think will throw caution to the wind. I think they’ll go for it, Karl’s teams are naturally attacking anyway, they never really set up to be defensive.
“You can see that they’re well coached and that they have good players, so I think it’ll make for an entertaining game.
“They’ve fluctuated between a back three and a back four of late so they could do either, which we’ll be equipped to deal with.
“It’s going to be a tough game.”