Oxford United boss slams referee and says his side were 'far better' than Sunderland

Karl Robinson admits his side's late equaliser should have been disallowed, but said Oxford United were 'by far the better team'.

Jack Ross felt Jerome Sinclair should have been penalised for a foul on Jimmy Dunne in the build-up to Marcus Browne's goal, something which Robinson accepted.But the Oxford boss says the referee was 'consistently bad' throughout.

Jimmy Dunne scores for Sunderland against Oxford United

"People will question the foul on their centre back, but let’s be honest if you’re Sunderland Football Club you shouldn’t have to worry about that," Robinson said.

"What about the fouls on my players in the first half?

"Gavin [Whyte] nearly broke his leg, what about the two-footed challenge on Jamie Hanson? Mous [John Mousinho] goes to ground once and gets a booking.

"So, he was consistently bad today. He made the same decisions, but he made ones for us ten times. He gave them one bad decision but that accumulated into the goal. Let’s not use that as an excuse, because I thought we were by far the better team here and that’s the bit I’m proud of."

Robinson added that his side were 'sensational'.

"I thought we were sensational, at times I thought we were unplayable," he said.

"We could have been 3-0 up at half-time and then we just switched off at a set piece. I’m not going to have a go at my defenders for that because they switched off four times and we never scored."