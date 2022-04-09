Oxford United 1 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Elliot Embleton goal puts Cats ahead at the Kassam Stadium
Sunderland face fellow play-off contenders Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have just six games remaining as they try to secure a place in the top six – and are unbeaten in seven matches.
Oxford are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.
Karl Robinson’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Morecambe but are the top scorers in League One.
You can follow all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Oxford United 1 (Moore, 36) Sunderland 2 (Evans, 16) (Embleton, 88)
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:53
- Sunderland XI: Patterson Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Matete, Clarke, Roberts, Broadhead Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Batth, Embleton, Neil, O’Nien
- Oxford XI: Stevens, Long, Moore, McNally, Brown, Kane, Bodin, Brannagan, Sykes, Holland (Whyte, 61), Taylor
- Subs: Eastwood, Willians, Forde, McGuane, Whyte, Seddon, Winnall
90+1’ Huge chance for Bodin
Big chance for the hosts as Bodic curls a shot wide from inside the area. He should have hot the target.
Sam Winnall has also replaced Long for the hosts.
SIX minutes added time
89’ It should be three
Stewart goes through on goal but is thwarted by Stevens.
88’ GOAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! EMBLETON!!!
Scenes in the away end!
Excellent play from Matete and Stewart before Embleton was found at the far post and calmly slotted the ball home.
2-1!
85’ SUBSTITUTION - ON: Embleton - OFF: Clarke
Final change for Sunderland.
The visitors are now playing with a 4-5-1 formation with Winchester and Cirkin as the full-backs.
82’ Oxford appeal for a penalty
Oxford are appealing for a penalty after Moore went to ground following a corner.
Nothing was given but the visitors are starting to come under more pressure again.
78’ SUBSTITUTION - Batth ON: Broadhead OFF
Dany Batth has replaced Broadhead.
Does that mean Alex Neil would settle for a point?
76’ Evans shot saved
Sunderland have managed to sustain a few more attacks in the last few minutes.
O’Nien did well to keep a chance alive there, when the ball appeared to be heading out for a goal kick.
The ball then found Gooch before falling for Evans on the edge of the box but the latter’s shot was straight at Stevens.
73’ OFF THE BAR!
Whyte’s curling free-kick hits the bar.
This could still go either way.
72’ YELLOW CARD
Sunderland were almost caught on the break from their own corner, meaning Matete was forced to stop Taylor’s run.
The Black Cats midfielder was booked for the foul.