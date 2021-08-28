'Outstanding' 'Ruthless': Phil Smith's player ratings as Sunderland go top of League One after win over Wycombe

First-half goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton put the Black Cats in control as the hosts defended well when they were put under pressure.

The Black Cats could have scored more goals at the start of the second half before Stewart sealed the win with a neat finish seven minutes from time.

Wycombe did pull a goal back in stoppage-time as David Wheeler’s deflected shot made it 3-1.

The result moved Lee Johnson’s side to the top of the table as other results went their way in League One.

Sunderland will now have to wait two weeks until their next match, though, because of the international break.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7 Wycombe forced very few saves from him and for the most part he commanded his box well. Always quick off his line when required. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Photo Sales

2. Carl Winchester - 8 Another accomplished showing. Tenacious defending when required and bright going forward. Fast becoming a cult hero on Wearside. 8 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan - 8 Another battling performance with plenty of defensive quality. He has made a superb start to the season and this was no different. Very impressive. 8 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle - 7 Toughest test yet against an imposing Wycombe frontline. Did his defensive work well and came through unscathed. 7 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales