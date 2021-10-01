'Our Lord and saviour,' 'Probably his level' - Sunderland and Southend United fans split over Benji Kimpioka loan

Benji Kimpioka has joined Southend United on loan until January – and fans of both clubs were quick to react to the news.

By James Copley
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:30 am

The 21-year-old has made four appearances for Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 side this term but will now join up with the Shrimpers in the National League.

Kimpioka enjoyed a loan stint at Torquay United last season but failed to register a goal or assist as Gary Johnson’s men lost in the National League play-off final to Hartlepool United.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Benji is at an age and stage in his development where he needs regular senior football and unfortunately for a range of factors he’s outside of our senior group as it stands.

The Swedish attacker was the subject of interest from Hartlepool United in the summer following their promotion to League Two but a move to Victoria Park failed to materialise.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland and Southend United fans reacted to the news...

This is what Sunderland fans had to say:

@RJPalliser10: “Hope he never comes back tbh.”

@johnnyjenko: “Make or break for this lad, I’ve seen very little to think he can step up with the wealth of quality around him at the moment.

@paulbasnett10: “He wouldn’t get a game in the Stockton Sunday league.

@JordRich97: “Probably his level, to be fair!”

This is what Southend United fans had to say:

@__jacklawrence: “Will probably play out wide for us tbf our strikers are one of our only positives this season.”

@mattysufc: “We can’t defend or create chances from midfield, let’s sign a striker. Good luck to the lad but other signings are clearly needed.

@jackafaye: “Looks very confident in the picture let’s hope he does the business.”

@_JamesWood_: “He’s posing like our Lord and saviour, let’s hope he might be. Welcome Benji.”

@james_d_c: “Very happy with this played in a successful Torquay team.”

@__jacklawrence: “Won’t judge before he puts on the shirt. Hope he delivers.”

@SearchTerry: “Welcome Benji, do us a favour and come rip it up for a month @SUFCRootsHall, have no fear and give the fans something to cheer about.”

