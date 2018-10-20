'One of the best displays in a long time!': Sunderland fans react after climbing to third in League One

Sunderland have climbed to third in League One after victory at Shrewsbury - with supporters quick to react to the result on social media.

After a cagey first half, a trio of substitutions from Jack Ross helped to turn the tide and saw the Black Cats register another fine win on the road.

Sunderland fans turned out in numbers at Shrewsbury Town

Lynden Gooch and Luke O'Nien found the net and both came in for praise - and as too did Ross, whose changes helped to seal the three points.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@chrIstIanf said: "This league is weird! Weird-good! FT I think we'll ALL take that win"

@yellowbug1969 added: "Great start to what could be a tricky run of games with so many away from home. 3 more points in the bag and keeping on the heels of the top 2"

@GarethDuff tweeted: "Great result away from home !! Showed good resilience early doors and came out on top. Jack Ross’ changes were spot on. Tactically spot on !! Get in there !!!!"

@JohnJKerr posted: "Brilliant win! Jack Ross' subs win the game again. Head over heels with the new #SAFC"

@waldron1994 commented: "Not the best performance, but JR’s subs changed the game. Honeyman and Gooch gave us the fight and quality we needed"

@andrew_hird said: "I don’t want to shout too loudly incase other teams notice, but Jack Ross is a hell of a manager (shhhh keep it under your hat!!!). Perseverance has paid off as well for @LukeONien, hopefully the first of many!"

@DanielJenks89 added: "First half was not good, second half was much better. Changed a few things in relation to the formation, and got the rewards for it"

@peterjames73 posted: "Absolutely buzzing with. One of the best defensive displays I’ve seen from #safc in a long time. Closing down crosses, throwing themselves at the ball, hunting in numbers. Very good second half performance and delighted to see @LukeONien get off and running."

@DanMeister1234 tweeted: "Most pleasing thing about today's win is the fact that we kept a clean sheet, can only breed confidence for the defenders!!"