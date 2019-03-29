‘Oh dear god… Does he have to?’: Sunderland fans react after ex-owner Ellis Short is invited to Wembley

Former Sunderland owner Short will be attending the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday - and Black Cats supporters were quick to react following the news.

Short originally phoned up the club to purchase two tickets for the game but current owner Stewart Donald invited him to attend in the royal box.

Upon selling the club at the end of last season, Short agreed to wipe the clubs £152million debts, softening the blow of the clubs back-to-back relegations under his ownership.

Here's how some fans responeded to the news on social media.

@harmn: "So Ellis Short ordered a pair of tickets for Sunday, Stewart Donald found out and invited him to join his party. This is class from both men. SAFC gets under your skin"

@scotti1973: "Not surprising I couldn’t get a ticket Ellis Short has got mine. In the Royal Box what a joke"

@anth_mac: "I for one am delighted that Ellis Short is coming across to watch us on Sunday. A proper Sunderland fan who I can guarantee has a bigger recent purchase history that most who will be there. Top man"

@mickynaiper: "He failed miserably at the club, but he did the right thing at the end by writing off the debt for the new owners, that should not be forgotten"

@peterjnixon: "Delighted he’s coming. Enjoy the occasion Mr Short. You tried, it didn’t work out. That’s all. Fair man."

@KingstonSi: "It will show Ellis Short how the new owners have turned the club around and also highlight the togetherness club and fans have been since the takeover which he failed to do himself"

@norahstrustckstop: "Oh dear god… Does he have to? I get the fact he cleared the club's debt but…. He was the one who created it in the first place!"

@TonyMac257: "Majority of Sunderland fans have mixed feelings regards Mr Short. On one hand he cleared the debt before selling up, on the other hand he was responsible for getting in such a mess. Hope all the fans are decent towards him should they meet him this weekend"

@PabloBonnetti: "Hope he isn’t sat anywhere near me. Good riddance"

@Parkersafc: "Wonder if it gives him enough of a twitch to throw some money is as a silent investor"