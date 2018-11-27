'Now to continue our quest for the treble': Sunderland fans react after action-packed win over Barnsley

Sunderland extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions after a 4-2 win over promotion rivals Barnsley at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Aiden McGeady, Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch put the Black Cats 3-0 up inside 32 minutes, before a brace from Tykes striker Kieffer Moore gave the visitors hope.

Jack Ross' side weren't to be denied though, as Luke O'Nien added a fourth for the hosts seven minutes from time, consolidating Sunderland's position in the automatic promotion places.

Black Cats fans were quick to react on social media - and there was plenty of praise for certain individuals.

Here are some of the responses:

@Gaz_Bellamy: Massive result tonight. Now to continue our quest for the treble. Starting this weekend. Miracles Happen Jack. #HawayTheLads #SAFC #Treble

@wdt0_0: Credit to @SunderlandAFC.... we would have lost that game any other season #safc

@dpgroves6: Great game, floodlights, slick wet pitch, mistakes, great #SAFC goals!

@guitarsmiler: Not that often you see a team three up yet still look like they're chasing the game. Still a win is a win if not that convincing. January additions to a thin squad needed. #safc

@jakeyholyoak: Mcgeady, Matthews and Honeyman. Those 3 in particular absolutely brilliant tonight, should’ve been 5 up at half time and got complacent but class win in the end. Ha’way the lads

@mightypedro: Fair play to Barnsley, they made us work for the points tonight. Mcgeady excellent tonight

@PlunkettB: If anyone's not sold on George Honeyman by now like they never will be. The lad would give all his limbs for this club.

@Brianch95: Mcgeady really starting to find his feet in this league now like!! Another solid win!! haway the lads!! Onto the FA cup again at the weekend

@Beccadrinkald2: Honeyman half don’t get some stick but he’s been top class all night. MOTM for me like

@MattyCrichton: Lovely goalscoring on show tonight playing a bit of Rossball! #SAFC

@SAFC_Spotlight: Proper big win that. Barnsley look a very good side but we ground it out and probably should have scored more #SAFC