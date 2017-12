Have your say

Josh Maja makes his first start for Sunderland as Chris Coleman makes changes following the 3-0 Boxing Day defeat to Sheffield United.

Tyias Browning is fit to play despite a foot injury while Callum McManaman and Donald Love also come into the side.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, O'Shea, Love, Gibson, Honeyman, Wilson, McGeady, McManaman, Maja

Subs: Vaughan, Asoro, Jones, Steele, Oviedo, Embleton, Gooch