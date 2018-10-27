'Not sure I agree with this!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes a big selection decision

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named an unchanged line-up to take on Southend United - meaning there is no place for Josh Maja.

The 19-year-old is the Black Cats' top scorer this season with nine goals, but missed the midweek win over Doncaster with a minor ankle injury.

Jack Ross has made a big selection call

And while the striker has returned to the match day squad, he will be forced to settle for a place on the bench as Ross keeps faith with the side that were victorious in South Yorkshire.

LIVE: All the latest from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Southend

Bryan Oviedo also returns from suspension and takes a place on the bench.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the news - and here's the best of the reaction to the team news from social media:

@iEddsyy said: "Not sure I agree with that like"

@Bazza1804 added: "Think that would be the best bench in the championship, never mind league 1! Certainly options if we need them late on."

MORE: Ross praises stunning Sunderland support ahead of another bumper crowd

@DunnMatt28 posted: "Sinclair did a good job on Tuesday night hope to see more of the same today"

@ChrisSimmsSAFC commented: "Maja, Mcgeady and Oviedo on a league 1 bench. We must be half decent?"

@Ian_Mason tweeted: "Would have liked to have Maja in from the start ahead of Sinclair"

LIVE: All the latest from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland take on Southend

@Perchorin said: "That bench plus Jack Ross’ ability to use them gives me a pretty good feeling about today. Love Maja but love what Sinclair has been doing of late, hope to see more of it."

@Tom_With_A_Tee added: "Just don’t see where the goals are coming from."

The full teams for this afternoon's League One clash are below:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin, Matthews, James, Baldwin, Flanagan, McGeouch, Honeyman, Cattermole, Gooch, Maguire, Sinclair

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Oviedo, O'Nien, Ozturk, Maja, McGeady, Mumba

Southend United XI: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, Coker, McLaughlin, Mantom, Yearwood, Dieng, Bunn, Cox

Southend United subs: Bishop, Bwomono, Hendrie, White, Kightly, McCoulsky, Robinson