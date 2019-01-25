'Not long now!': Stewart Donald's message to Sunderland fans with transfer breakthrough near

Stewart Donald has teased an imminent transfer breakthrough as Sunderland continue to eye new recruits.

Jack Ross has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad during the winter window, with the Black Cats' chief eyeing up to three new additions in the final days of the window.

So far, Sunderland have only managed to secure a deal for Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne - but they have several irons in the fire.

Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter is on the verge of returning to the Stadium of Light while the club have seen four bids for Wigan striker Will Grigg knocked-back.

And with some fans starting to panic with just six days of the window remaining, Donald has moved to reassure them a breakthrough is not too far away.

The Sunderland chairman, who told fans on Twitter that he had been 'very busy' working on deals, believes that all their concerns will be answered by the time 11pm on January 31 rolls around.

"I am very hopeful by the time the window shuts fans will see that I have kept my word & done my very best to support Jack," he tweeted, in response to a supporter.

"I know the trust the fans have placed in me to get it right.

"It does take time to do the right deal which frustrates but not long now."