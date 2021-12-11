'Not fit to referee' - Sunderland fans fume at Scott Oldham after Black Cats' clash against Plymouth Argyle in League One
Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict following today’s League One clash against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.
Goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead put the Black Cats 2-0 at half-time in what was a dominant opening 45 minutes from Lee Johnson’s side.
Dan Scarr then pulled one back for Plymouth in the second half as Sunderland failed to deal with Argyle’s corner.
Sunderland, however, were by far the better side and should have been further ahead after chances for Broadhead, Carl Winchester, Aiden O’Brien and Leon Dajaku.
The Black Cats also had several penalty shouts with Scott Oldham incurring the wrath of Sunderland supporters for failing to award the home side several fouls.
But Sunderland managed to hold on for the win!
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to today’s result against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light:
@redman_aiden: “Has to be the worst ref we’ve ever had surely? #safc.”
@Mushypeatipper “This is my favourite Sunderland squad since Big Sam was here everyone is willing to put in a shift wherever they play even out of positions no egos.”
@davidboyle1985: “Another quality refereeing display…”
@VirginiaMackem: “This referee has never had a handle on this game, not fit to referee #safc”
@redman_aiden: “These officials need looking at after this game #safc”
@MVN_98: “MASSIVE MASSIVE WIN #Safc”
@antoneee_x: “I hope Lee Johnson spends all of his 5 minute interview laying into the referee. I don’t think he got a single decision correct for either team all game.”