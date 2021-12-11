Goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead put the Black Cats 2-0 at half-time in what was a dominant opening 45 minutes from Lee Johnson’s side.

Dan Scarr then pulled one back for Plymouth in the second half as Sunderland failed to deal with Argyle’s corner.

Sunderland, however, were by far the better side and should have been further ahead after chances for Broadhead, Carl Winchester, Aiden O’Brien and Leon Dajaku.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats also had several penalty shouts with Scott Oldham incurring the wrath of Sunderland supporters for failing to award the home side several fouls.

But Sunderland managed to hold on for the win!

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to today’s result against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light:

@redman_aiden: “Has to be the worst ref we’ve ever had surely? #safc.”

@Mushypeatipper “This is my favourite Sunderland squad since Big Sam was here everyone is willing to put in a shift wherever they play even out of positions no egos.”

@davidboyle1985: “Another quality refereeing display…”

@VirginiaMackem: “This referee has never had a handle on this game, not fit to referee #safc”

@redman_aiden: “These officials need looking at after this game #safc”

@MVN_98: “MASSIVE MASSIVE WIN #Safc”

@antoneee_x: “I hope Lee Johnson spends all of his 5 minute interview laying into the referee. I don’t think he got a single decision correct for either team all game.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.