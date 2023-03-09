News you can trust since 1873
Norwich City v Sunderland: Sunday's weather forecast as snow hits UK ahead of Championship fixture

Temperatures are expected to rise again ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture with Norwich City – after an arctic blast hit many parts of the UK this week.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Black Cats will travel to Carrow Road on Sunday for a 12pm kick-off after the fixture was moved for live TV broadcast.

Weather forecasters have warned the UK is expected to experience travel disruptions and severe snowstorms on Thursday, with up to 40cm of snow in areas from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

According to The Met Office, temperatures in Norwich are set to drop to -3C overnight on Friday, with light rain changing to sleet.

Carrow Road Stadium. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
Temperatures are set to increase over the weekend, though, with Saturday predicted to have highs of 7C and lows of 3C.

On Sunday temperatures are set to rise as high as 12C with lows of 8C.

Sunderland are set to be backed by another sold-out away crowd of over 1,800 supporters at Carrow Road.

