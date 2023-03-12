News you can trust since 1873
Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Abdoullah Ba goal gives Cats big win at Carrow Road

Sunderland face Norwich City at Carrow Road – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
12 minutes ago

The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following three successive defeats, yet it won’t be easy against a Norwich side who have won their last three.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is also dealing with several injury setbacks after defender Aji Alese was ruled out for the season with a thigh injury.

Dennis Cirkin also remains sidelined as he recovers from concussion, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton are out with long-term injuries.

Norwich City vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road throughout the day.

LIVE: Norwich 0 Sunderland 1 (Ba, 15)

Show new updates

Reaction from Carrow Road

FULL-TIME: NORWICH 0 SUNDERLAND 1

90+4’ Sara down

Sara has gone down after a collision with O’Nien.

There can’t be long left.

90+1 Ekwah booked

Nowich were breaking forward in numbers there before Ekwah chopped down Sara.

The tackle resulted in a yellow card.

SIX minutes added time

85’ Gooch booked

Gooch is booked after catching Gibson with a late tackle after Sunderland managed to break through Lihadji.

81’ Norwich applying more pressure

Sunderland have been defending deep in their own half but have defended well so far.

Lihadji and Roberts are now trying to apply some pressure through the middle, with Gooch on the right and Clarke on the left.

78’ THIRD CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND

Lihadji is on for Gelhardt.

73’ Another Norwich change

ON: Tzolis

OFF: Nunez

72’ Batth booked

“You’re not fit to referee” chat the away fans, and the home fans then joined in.

It came after Batth was booked for a tackle on Pukki when he cleared appeared to win the ball on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

Sara’s free-kick was deflected wide.

