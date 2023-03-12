Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Abdoullah Ba goal gives Cats big win at Carrow Road
Sunderland face Norwich City at Carrow Road – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following three successive defeats, yet it won’t be easy against a Norwich side who have won their last three.
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is also dealing with several injury setbacks after defender Aji Alese was ruled out for the season with a thigh injury.
Dennis Cirkin also remains sidelined as he recovers from concussion, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton are out with long-term injuries.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road throughout the day.
LIVE: Norwich 0 Sunderland 1 (Ba, 15)
Nowich were breaking forward in numbers there before Ekwah chopped down Sara.
The tackle resulted in a yellow card.
Gooch is booked after catching Gibson with a late tackle after Sunderland managed to break through Lihadji.
Sunderland have been defending deep in their own half but have defended well so far.
Lihadji and Roberts are now trying to apply some pressure through the middle, with Gooch on the right and Clarke on the left.