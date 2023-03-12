The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following three successive defeats, yet it won’t be easy against a Norwich side who have won their last three.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is also dealing with several injury setbacks after defender Aji Alese was ruled out for the season with a thigh injury.

Dennis Cirkin also remains sidelined as he recovers from concussion, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton are out with long-term injuries.

Norwich City vs Sunderland live blog.