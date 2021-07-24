'No words, what a player!': Sunderland fans rave about one man after thumping win at Harrogate Town
Sunderland claimed a thumping win over Harrogate Town in their latest pre-season fixture – and fans were delighted with what they saw.
The Black Cats were dominant throughout and took an early lead through Elliot Embleton
Embleton netted the second via a deflected effort, before a well-taken Carl Winchester effort following a flowing move saw Sunderland three goals to the good at the break.
Ellis Taylor added a fourth late on as Lee Johnson’s side registered a well-deserved victory.
It could have been more, too, with Ross Stewart twice denied by home goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
But Sunderland fans were left enthused by a fine display at The EnviroVent Stadium – and in particular Elliot Embleton.
Here’s what they had to say on social media:
@afootyeducation said: “Positive… Comfortable 4-0 win today. Very confident Embleton will be a big player for us this season”
@RyanC2408 added: “Some solid performance for certain individuals today: Benji looked very sharp coming off the bench, Diamond looked one of the best players on the field always wanted to create a chance, Embelton no words what a player, Both fullbacks looked good as well. Onto Tuesday”
@Philip_RJ89 tweeted: “Good result, very good performance. Embleton & Diamond have made very strong cases for themselves, Corry Evans was neat & tidy, and Ross Stewart was a real handful. The lack of squad depth is still a major issue, but we do have a lot of talent at our disposal”
@DanielJenks89 posted: “Very little to complain about from a 4 goal win. Yes it is only a pre season friendly, but it gives the squad a boost in confidence ahead of the next 2 friendlies and then for the competitive games afterwards.”
@Ian_Crow3 commented: “Top performance. The class of Embo in midfield and Doyle at back with Diamonds pace and Stewarts movement was a pleasure to watch. Evans was tidy and composed in midfield and overall it was great and controlled pre-season performance. Starting to come together”
@KeelanMurray1 added: “Haway the lads, class to see @LukeONien back. Embleton everything we’ve been missing over the last few seasons an attacking midfielder who can cause a serious threat”