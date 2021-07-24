'No words, what a player!': Sunderland fans rave about one man after thumping win at Harrogate Town

The Black Cats were dominant throughout and took an early lead through Elliot Embleton

Embleton netted the second via a deflected effort, before a well-taken Carl Winchester effort following a flowing move saw Sunderland three goals to the good at the break.

Ellis Taylor added a fourth late on as Lee Johnson’s side registered a well-deserved victory.

It could have been more, too, with Ross Stewart twice denied by home goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

But Sunderland fans were left enthused by a fine display at The EnviroVent Stadium – and in particular Elliot Embleton.

Here’s what they had to say on social media:

@afootyeducation said: “Positive… Comfortable 4-0 win today. Very confident Embleton will be a big player for us this season”

@RyanC2408 added: “Some solid performance for certain individuals today: Benji looked very sharp coming off the bench, Diamond looked one of the best players on the field always wanted to create a chance, Embelton no words what a player, Both fullbacks looked good as well. Onto Tuesday”

@Philip_RJ89 tweeted: “Good result, very good performance. Embleton & Diamond have made very strong cases for themselves, Corry Evans was neat & tidy, and Ross Stewart was a real handful. The lack of squad depth is still a major issue, but we do have a lot of talent at our disposal”

@DanielJenks89 posted: “Very little to complain about from a 4 goal win. Yes it is only a pre season friendly, but it gives the squad a boost in confidence ahead of the next 2 friendlies and then for the competitive games afterwards.”

@Ian_Crow3 commented: “Top performance. The class of Embo in midfield and Doyle at back with Diamonds pace and Stewarts movement was a pleasure to watch. Evans was tidy and composed in midfield and overall it was great and controlled pre-season performance. Starting to come together”

@KeelanMurray1 added: “Haway the lads, class to see @LukeONien back. Embleton everything we’ve been missing over the last few seasons an attacking midfielder who can cause a serious threat”

