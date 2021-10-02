While the awful conditions, caused by constant rainfall, made it a challenging afternoon, the hosts adapted much better.

First-half goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave Pompey a commanding lead at Fratton Park, before Marquis added a fourth in the second half.

Wigan’s 2-0 win at Gillingham saw the Latics leapfrog Sunderland into first place.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some Black Cats supporters reacted to the result:

@kjmitchell04: A bad day for sure. Address it and move on. Just a shame we don’t have a league game for two weeks now to put it right

@safcftm2015: With respect surely players of the experience of Wright….Flanagan …Evans should have known no way these conditions allow you to play out from back on deck ….it’s easy to blame Johnson totally but there was no leadership on pitch

@Ian_Crow3: Awful, conditions no excuse, fair play Portsmouth, adapted and were the better side. Young team taught a lesson and we got a harsh reality check. Silver lining is we only drop to second, but now the next league game has become much more significant as we need to bounce back.

@SAFCmal: Freak conditions often produce freak results. That's my assessment and I'm sticking to it.

@tongey93: Regardless of conditions, it was the same for both teams & we weren't up to scratch. Individuals didn't turn up and put the effort in. But, it's one game. Chance to reflect over international weekend

@DavidHindmarsh7: We have to take this on the chin and respond. Make sure it’s a one off. What today has to show us is that we won’t get it our own way every week. We have to start adapting to outside interventions, particularly with winter coming.

@Capt_Fishpaste: Still in a great position. Take today on the chin and move on stronger.

@MaxHanaghan: One thing for #safc young & talented passing team- this is the start of bad weather. Winter is coming. This is league One. There'll be frozen pitches, swamps, quagmire, freezing temperatures.

@johne113: No excuses today. Pompey adapted and overcame the conditions better.

