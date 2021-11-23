'No idea what formation this is': Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson names attacking side at Shrewsbury
Lee Johnson has named an attacking line-up for tonight’s game at Shrewsbury – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
The Black Cats boss has made two changes from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich, with Alex Pritchard and Aiden O’Brien replacing Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton.
It looks like Sunderland will stick with a back four, yet it’s unclear who will start at full-back.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@EddyGray19: Looks like we’re going out to outscore them. Don’t think my heart can take this kind of game
@76skelly: Another “how on earth do this lot line up.” Not surprised to see Embleton drop out but surprised to see O’Brien come in. Still, 3 points please lads
@liamswanston_: Having four midfielders in the team who have all played at full-back so far this season and then not putting the team in formation order is peak Sunderland
@Philip_RJ89: Can anyone decipher tonight’s formation from the team sheet? Have they placed the players’ names in a tumble dryer, spun it around and then published the starting XI? Big night for Pritchard, I feel. He’s got to start showing his quality and ability to affect games.
@WiseMenSayPod: Who is playing where and in what system?
@DavidHindmarsh7: My best bet is Gooch RB, Winchester in midfield next to Neil
@afootyeducation: Wow, Pritchard and O’Brien startInteresting.
@LaurenSAFC92: I have no idea what formation this is at all
@aldgadgee: O’Nien probably has to play given the full back problems but Gooch and O’Brien