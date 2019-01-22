'No goals in that': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes wholesale changes to face Manchester City U21s

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made eight changes to his side for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Manchester City Under-21s.

Lee Cattermole, Chris Maguire and Luke O'Nien are the only players to keep their places following the 1-1 with Scunthorpe last time out, while Aiden McGeady, Josh Maja and Max Power have dropped out of the squad completely.

And while some fans are looking forward to seeing the likes of Benji Kimpioka and Duncan Watmore at the Stadium of Light, others were expecting Ross to name a stronger side.

The Black Cats don't have another league game until February 2 after this fixture, which Sunderland supporters were quick to point out on social media.

Here's how some fans reacted:

@no1mackem: Weak up front, thought wyke would have started to give him game time.

@Rava1991: Poor side that thought he was gonna take it seriously, haven’t got a game t the weekend neither

@KennaSAFC: Poor that when we haven't got a game for 2 weeks.

@alfbibby: Should have had one of our 2 strikers on the subs bench at least

@thomasscotttt: No goals in that

@mobilemackem: O'Nien, Watmore, Maguire and Kimpioka all starting. Should be a handful for the opposition. And hopefully a sign that O'Nien is going back to midfield now with Matthews starting.

@JamieJoslyn1: Pretty strong team this be good to see O'Nien play in his actual position for once and Kimpioka finally getting a start

@LeeAndrews1991: Surprised maja and power not on bench at least

@peterjames73: Could of been a lot stronger though. Especially with having no game Saturday.

@ethanbailes123: Pretty strong, would have liked to see wyke play

@B4RK3R7: 2 defensive midfielders at home against an U21 team