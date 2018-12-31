No extra tickets for Newcastle United fans after EFL make Checkatrade Trophy clash recommendation

Newcastle United will not be given any further tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy clash at the Stadium of Light next week.

Newcastle's U21s are set to take on Jack Ross's side and an initial allocation of 2,800 tickets were quickly snapped up.

United asked for more, with competition rules stating that a club could take up to 10% of a stadium's capacity.

However, a statement from the EFL said recommendations from Northumbria Police and other 'key stakeholders' were taken into account.

Newcastle have said they will respect the decision.

"It has been determined that Newcastle United supporters will be allocated 2,800 tickets for their upcoming Checkatrade Trophy Round Three tie with Sunderland," an EFL statement said.

"The EFL reviewed written representations made by Northumbria Police and other key stakeholders in relation to supporter safety following a request from Newcastle United for an increased provision, in line with competition rules, and a recommendation was made to maintain an allocation of 2,800, which is consistent with the Club’s previous visits to the Stadium of Light.

"The EFL would like to thank Newcastle United for respecting the recommendation."

Speaking last month, Charlie Methven told BBC Newcastle that he felt the potential of 5,000 fans making the trip was 'too high'.

"The rules of the competition are that the away team gets ten per cent of the stadium capacity," Methven said.

"There's a discussion going on with the police and with Newcastle United about finding the right balance, about having a great atmosphere inside the ground," added Methven.

"Stewart [Donald] and I are not at all fans of the whole idea of banning away fans or anything like that.

"Away fans are part of what makes the atmosphere and they want to follow their team.

"At the same time it's a question of balance and making sure we can provide a really secure environment so that everyone can enjoy the game."