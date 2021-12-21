'No disrespect to Sunderland but': Inside track and predicted Arsenal line-up ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final
Sunderland will travel to the Emirates Stadium this evening to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals – but what can they expect from Mikel Arteta’s side?
The Gunners have moved up to fourth in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 4-1 win at Leeds United, their third consecutive league victory.
To find out more we caught up with Rahman Osman from LondonWorld to give us the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents:
How seriously will Arsenal take the game and what sort of side will Arteta put out?
RO: “Arsenal will be really up for this one coming off a big victory against Leed United. Mikel Arteta is desperate for consistency and won’t want anyone to take their foot off the pedal.
“Remember they don’t play in Europe so the EFL Cup, which they’ve only won twice in history by the way, will be seen as a chance to win a major trophy this season.”
How are supporters feeling about a quarter-final against Sunderland?
RO: “Quite confident. No disrespect to Sunderland but if Arsenal can’t get out and do a job against Sunderland to enhance their chances of winning a trophy this season then they are not really making any progress. Arteta has been in their good books but he knows the pressure will be cranked up if they were to slip up on Tuesday.”
What system are Arsenal likely to play?
RO: “Mikel Arteta favours a system that looks like a 4-3-3 but then quickly changes into a 4-2-3-1 out of possession.
What's the latest team news from the Arsenal camp?
RO: “The big call is if former captain Aubameyang will be back in the team but I really doubt he will be involved.
“The team will be close to the one that beat Leeds but with Leno coming in for Ramsdale.”
Are there any promising youngsters who could get a chance?
RO: “Folarin Balogun is itching for a game time and he will see this as a chance to get some game time into his legs.
What's your predicted line-up for the match?
RO: “Leno, Tavares, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah.”