Despite the league being the priority, Johnson has vowed to take the cup competitions seriously this season.

The Black Cats boss has made six changes from the side which lost at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead returning to the starting XI following a hamstring injury.

Lee Burge, Frederik Alves, Bailey Wright, Leon Dajaku, Elliot Embleton have also returned to the side.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the team news.

@RyanC2408: Alves right-back should be interesting

@lord_barrold: Good luck lads! Pleased to see changes but also plenty of experience still threaded through that team.

@SAFCTC: I'm liking that. Would've preferred for O'Brien and Broadhead to be up front together but oh well.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Philip_RJ89: No complaints with this team. It’s strong enough to secure victory and it also gives much-needed game time to the likes of Alves and Broadhead. Good to see Embleton starting as well.

@_toosb: Much stronger team than I'd have played.

@Ryan_Ollett: Would have changed the whole 11 from our last game

@quinn_parkin: Gerrin Broadhead

@SpeakSAFC: As expected. A strong side.

@Parkersafc: No excuses with that team and plenty on the bench if needed

@LewisSAFC_: O’Nien should be playing in the cup games instead of the league games

@Steven73253802: Six internationals in that team

@joey__burton__: Broadhead hat trick incoming

@nicholaswilso11: Trying to work out the formation, 352? 3142? With no proper right back it’s surely three at the back

